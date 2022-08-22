About Lars

Dr. Lars Schernikau is an energy economist, entrepreneur, commodity trader, and author.

Educated at New York University in the US, INSEAD in France, and TU Berlin in Germany, he has worked with commodities for 2 decades in Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America.

Previously, he worked for the Boston Consulting Group in the US and Germany.

Lars is also a shareholder in the Berlin based, German publicly listed commodity trading firm, HMS Bergbau AG

Watch the video

Watch this exclusive video where Dr. Lars Schernikau walks you through the key insights from his groundbreaking book and explores the future of energy.

Discover the reality behind energy shortages, the myths of renewable energy, and the challenges of transitioning to a greener future.

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