Lars’ musings on Electricity and Energy
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Why do we still need conventional power if solar and wind + batteries can provide 24/7/365 electricity?
More details at www.unpopular-truth.com
Jun 29
•
Lars Schernikau
17
4
6
May 2026
Why electricity costs more than we think...and why in Germany, lignite is cheapest
More details at www.unpopular-truth.com
May 7
•
Lars Schernikau
4
2
April 2026
We tried to replace coal... reality didn’t cooperate
More details at www.unpopular-truth.com
Apr 4
•
Lars Schernikau
21
3
February 2026
Heat Pumps: Efficient on paper, complicated in reality
More details at www.unpopular-truth.com
Feb 23
•
Lars Schernikau
3
2
January 2026
“Carbon” Capture, Utilisation & Storage - Separating Fact from Fiction
More details at www.unpopular-truth.com
Jan 8
•
Lars Schernikau
4
1
2
December 2025
The problem with the "Primary Energy Fallacy". Why “free” energy isn’t free once you need it on demand
More details at www.unpopular-truth.com
Dec 12, 2025
•
Lars Schernikau
5
1
October 2025
Greenwashing is not a glitch – It has become the system
More details at www.unpopular-truth.com
Oct 27, 2025
•
Lars Schernikau
7
1
3
September 2025
Insurance...the hidden driver of energy and life
Hi energy friends
Sep 17, 2025
•
Lars Schernikau
2
2
August 2025
The Battery Storage Delusion...
What 35 Million Tons of Effort Buys You
Aug 1, 2025
•
Lars Schernikau
5
1
June 2025
Energy Investment Out of Balance…
and it could cost us all
Jun 24, 2025
•
Lars Schernikau
3
May 2025
Why Blackouts are no longer rare events...
and how that influences energy security.
May 21, 2025
•
Lars Schernikau
1
1
The renewable dream...my take on energy realism
“The greatest enemy of truth is often not the lie - but the myth that flatters our hopes.” -John F. Kennedy
May 14, 2025
•
Lars Schernikau
2
1
© 2026 Lars Schernikau
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