Lars’ musings on Electricity and Energy

Lars’ musings on Electricity and Energy

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Howard Dewhirst's avatar
Howard Dewhirst
Jan 8

CCIS is the biggest nonsense !

Why?

Because to lower atmospheric CO2 by 1 ppm you need to capture, compress, store and then transport to where it can be buried FOREVER, 7,800 million tons, per year for ever

If you try to do it by capturing emissions, you need to CCUS 15,600 million tons per year because 50% of emissions are naturally sequestrated by the biosphere and oceans.

And that would be nearly double the global amount of natural gas produced in 2025

Every year for ever

How is that going to work?

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