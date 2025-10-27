Lars’ musings on Electricity and Energy

Lars’ musings on Electricity and Energy

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
Oct 28, 2025

Trillions spent on the transition to wind and solar is the worst public policy blunder ever.

Power is more expensive, less stable and blackouts are inevitable. Carnage of forests and farmlands.

Dirt farmers chek the water supply but the wind farmers didn't.

Why not?

Asking for a friend:)

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