Hi energy friends

For years now, coal has been treated like a relic… a dirty word, something we were told would quietly disappear during the “energy transition.”

But yet here we are…

Global coal consumption has definitely not declined. Quite the contrary. It has grown from roughly 6 billion tons in 2008 (when I wrote my first book on coal “The Renaissance of Steam Coal”) to around 9 billion tons today. Not to mention seaborne trade, which has almost doubled.

So the question is not whether coal is disappearing, as we were told.

It’s whether we misunderstood this useful black rock in the first place.

Read Coal Blog Here

Our material world runs on something we are avoiding

We like to think we live in a “clean” digital world with our devices, apps, AI and cloud storage.

But our physical world has not gone anywhere and it should be part of this equation.

Steel. Cement. Metals. Fertilizers.

These are the things that actually build our modern lives and they still heavily depend, directly or indirectly, on coal.

Roughly one-third of all coal is used not for electricity, but for industry. When you include electricity used for industrial purposes, more than half of all coal globally is consumed by industries keeping our daily amenities running. That includes:

steel production

cement manufacturing

chemicals and fertilizers

high-temperature industrial heat (also used to make silicon for those very popular solar panels) and the list goes on...

Take coal out of that system, and you don’t just lose power... you also lose the ability to build and expand our physical world.

The surprising reality about electricity

Coal still produces around a third of global electricity, not because it’s trendy, but rather because it works and here is why!

coal plants are not weather dependant. They don’t stop when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine

coal doesn’t run the risk of exploding, you can have months of fuel supply sit in your back yard, no complex storage and auxiliary systems required and it is abundantly available with no region monopolizing supply

coal plants sit there, quietly and reliably doing their job, at low cost, hour after hour year after year, decade after decade

and a modern coal-fired power stations can emit less particle emissions than a busy intersection!

This is why, when energy systems are under pressure, coal keeps reappearing.

Even in countries that claim to have moved on from it.

Figure 1: Global Coal Production

The scale of coal

Each year, humanity extracts around 110 billion tons of resources from the Earth of which coal alone accounts for about 9 billion tons.

Nearly half of global shipping activity is simply moving energy in the form of oil, gas, and coal from one place to another. Coal is not a niche fuel, it is one of the largest moving pieces of the global economy.

“We can’t mine coal forever”… yes, but

You have probably heard the argument: we can’t mine coal forever, and although that is true... we are not running out any time soon. Not even close.

Depending on how you measure it, the world has:

over 100 years of proven reserves and

thousands of years of total resources we already know of today, 20-30x more than gas, oil, or uranium

coal is also geographically widespread meaning it’s not easily controlled, disrupted, or “turned off.” From an energy security perspective, that matters...a lot!

Figure 2: Coal lasts over 3.000 years

Figure 3: Global Coal Production

Meanwhile, the world keeps moving

China continues to build coal capacity at scale.

India is planning significant increases in coal-based energy.

Southeast Asia relies on coal for growth.

Even the United States is reconsidering coal’s role in keeping grids stable.

And Europe? It still turns back to coal whenever systems are under pressure.

Read Blog Here

So what is actually going on?

My blog post “Coal keeps the lights on…” isn’t about being pro or anti anything.

It’s about understanding the reality that coal is:

deeply embedded in industrial systems

structurally tied to electricity reliability

still central to global growth and economies

The real question isn’t whether coal usage exists, but rather whether we understand what replacing it would actually require.

If you think coal is a thing of the past…

Then you are missing the bigger picture which is far more complex and far more relevant than most headlines suggest.

→ The full breakdown, data, and system-level analysis is here in my blog post:

“Coal keeps the lights on… are we experiencing a new renaissance of coal?”🔗HERE

If you find yourself wanting an in-depth look at the chemical and physical characteristics of coal, be sure to grab yourself a copy of my book - Schernikau’s Coal Handbook, available in print or as eBook on Amazon or your favorite book store.