We tried to replace coal... reality didn’t cooperate
More details at www.unpopular-truth.com
Hi energy friends
For years now, coal has been treated like a relic… a dirty word, something we were told would quietly disappear during the “energy transition.”
But yet here we are…
Global coal consumption has definitely not declined. Quite the contrary. It has grown from roughly 6 billion tons in 2008 (when I wrote my first book on coal “The Renaissance of Steam Coal”) to around 9 billion tons today. Not to mention seaborne trade, which has almost doubled.
So the question is not whether coal is disappearing, as we were told.
It’s whether we misunderstood this useful black rock in the first place.
Our material world runs on something we are avoiding
We like to think we live in a “clean” digital world with our devices, apps, AI and cloud storage.
But our physical world has not gone anywhere and it should be part of this equation.
Steel. Cement. Metals. Fertilizers.
These are the things that actually build our modern lives and they still heavily depend, directly or indirectly, on coal.
Roughly one-third of all coal is used not for electricity, but for industry. When you include electricity used for industrial purposes, more than half of all coal globally is consumed by industries keeping our daily amenities running. That includes:
steel production
cement manufacturing
chemicals and fertilizers
high-temperature industrial heat (also used to make silicon for those very popular solar panels) and the list goes on...
Take coal out of that system, and you don’t just lose power... you also lose the ability to build and expand our physical world.
The surprising reality about electricity
Coal still produces around a third of global electricity, not because it’s trendy, but rather because it works and here is why!
coal plants are not weather dependant. They don’t stop when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine
coal doesn’t run the risk of exploding, you can have months of fuel supply sit in your back yard, no complex storage and auxiliary systems required and it is abundantly available with no region monopolizing supply
coal plants sit there, quietly and reliably doing their job, at low cost, hour after hour year after year, decade after decade
and a modern coal-fired power stations can emit less particle emissions than a busy intersection!
This is why, when energy systems are under pressure, coal keeps reappearing.
Even in countries that claim to have moved on from it.
Figure 1: Global Coal Production
The scale of coal
Each year, humanity extracts around 110 billion tons of resources from the Earth of which coal alone accounts for about 9 billion tons.
Nearly half of global shipping activity is simply moving energy in the form of oil, gas, and coal from one place to another. Coal is not a niche fuel, it is one of the largest moving pieces of the global economy.
“We can’t mine coal forever”… yes, but
You have probably heard the argument: we can’t mine coal forever, and although that is true... we are not running out any time soon. Not even close.
Depending on how you measure it, the world has:
over 100 years of proven reserves and
thousands of years of total resources we already know of today, 20-30x more than gas, oil, or uranium
coal is also geographically widespread meaning it’s not easily controlled, disrupted, or “turned off.” From an energy security perspective, that matters...a lot!
Figure 2: Coal lasts over 3.000 years
Figure 3: Global Coal Production
Meanwhile, the world keeps moving
China continues to build coal capacity at scale.
India is planning significant increases in coal-based energy.
Southeast Asia relies on coal for growth.
Even the United States is reconsidering coal’s role in keeping grids stable.
And Europe? It still turns back to coal whenever systems are under pressure.
So what is actually going on?
My blog post “Coal keeps the lights on…” isn’t about being pro or anti anything.
It’s about understanding the reality that coal is:
deeply embedded in industrial systems
structurally tied to electricity reliability
still central to global growth and economies
The real question isn’t whether coal usage exists, but rather whether we understand what replacing it would actually require.
If you think coal is a thing of the past…
Then you are missing the bigger picture which is far more complex and far more relevant than most headlines suggest.
→ The full breakdown, data, and system-level analysis is here in my blog post:
“Coal keeps the lights on… are we experiencing a new renaissance of coal?”🔗HERE
If you find yourself wanting an in-depth look at the chemical and physical characteristics of coal, be sure to grab yourself a copy of my book - Schernikau’s Coal Handbook, available in print or as eBook on Amazon or your favorite book store.