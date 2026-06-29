Lars’ musings on Electricity and Energy

Lars’ musings on Electricity and Energy

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
5hEdited

The answer to the question of solar, wind, and batteries replacing conventional power generation means is an unequivocal NO. Your article provides relevant details. For more than two years, the independent nonprofit Californians for Green Nuclear Power has been providing considerable detail. We now have more than fifty relevant articles freely available at our GreenNUKE Substack https://greennuke.substack.com/ We hold this narrative is Socialist "Thought Leadership" designed to convince the industrialized West to unilaterally disarm during the past two decades.

Intermittent and unreliable solar, wind, and batteries are very expensive when all the system costs are included. The Socialist BRICS nations, most notably the People's Republic of China are exempt from this campaign. China now consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined at about 4 billion metric tons per year. See the December, 2025 Coal2025 report from the IEA. https://iea.blob.core.windows.net/assets/113a8274-500c-4684-951f-947d25bef3c9/Coal2025.pdf. The chart on page 13 of 128 clearly shows this trend. Any modest pollution reductions in the West are more than canceled out by the gargantuan increases in Chinese air and water pollution. There is a mercantilist dimension to this campaign. The supply chains for solar, wind, and batteries all begin in China. The time to end this wasteful hypocrisy is long overdue.

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
5h

Thank you Lars. One other point is Germany, UK, Spain, the U.S. states of Hawaii, MA, RI, CT, CA have either restricted or outright banned coal generation. Now the results are in. Coal power was and remains reliable, affordable, Dispatchable, storable and the delivered power is at a lower cost than wind or solar. This is not predictions or computer models, this is the end result. Coal power in most places ( even Hawaii) is a lower cost fuel to use.

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