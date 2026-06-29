“The difference between generating electricity and delivering electricity may be the most misunderstood concept in the entire energy transition.”

Hi energy friends

We are repeatedly told that the future of electricity is already here. Solar panels generate electricity during the day, wind turbines generate electricity when the wind blows and batteries store the excess electricity for later.

Simple… or is it?

A recent report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) argues that solar, wind and battery storage can now provide reliable, round-the-clock electricity at costs competitive with conventional power generation. Major media outlets quickly echoed the conclusion, reinforcing the message that reliable electricity no longer requires coal, gas or nuclear power.

It is an attractive idea… but attractive ideas are not always supported by engineering reality.

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The question few seem to ask…

Generating electricity over the course of a year is one thing.Delivering electricity exactly when society needs it is something entirely different.

Hospitals and data centres do not run on annual averages… nor do factories, airports, silicon smelters or households. They all expect electricity every second of every day, 24/365.

Reliability is measured when conditions are at their worst, not when they are at their average.

That distinction is rarely discussed.

Germany already provides the answer

Germany has invested enormous sums expanding solar and wind +battery generation and today has some of the world’s highest installed intermittent generation capacity.

Yet during periods when both solar and wind output fall simultaneously, conventional power stations are still required.

The data tells the real story.

Even after years of rapid solar and wind + battery expansion, the lowest-output hours of every month remain largely unchanged.

The problem is not generating electricity. The problem is generating electricity when the weather does not cooperate.

Figure 1: 4h, 12h minimum wind + solar generation in Germany | Sources: Schernikau based on Agora dated updated 11 June 2026

“Just add batteries”

This is usually where the conversation turns. If solar and wind are intermittent, why not simply store the excess electricity?

It sounds logical… after all, our phones do it every day.

But powering a mobile phone for a day is very different from powering an industrial economy through prolonged periods of low solar and wind generation.

The scale changes everything.

Utility-scale battery storage requires enormous quantities of raw materials, significant manufacturing energy, extensive infrastructure and periodic replacement.

Batteries also do not return all the electricity used to charge them. Real-world round-trip efficiency means that energy is lost during every charging and discharging cycle. Over time, batteries gradually lose their ability to store energy as their capacity degrades with age and use.

The engineering challenge is therefore far larger than simply installing more batteries.

Figure 2: Can wind and solar + batteries really provide 24/7/365 electricity?

Electricity is more than just energy

Reliable electricity requires much more than producing kilowatt-hours.

A functioning electricity grid depends on voltage control, frequency stability, phase synchronisation, system strength, inertia, fault tolerance and the ability to respond instantly to changing demand.

Conventional synchronous generators naturally provide these services. Intermittent solar and wind + battery systems, on the other hand, require additional technologies and infrastructure in an attempt to replicate them.

That raises an obvious question for me… If solar and wind + batteries require overbuilding, backup generation, battery storage, transmission expansion and additional grid support technologies, should those costs and requirements not be included when comparing them with conventional generation?

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The real debate

This discussion is not about whether solar panels and wind turbines can generate electricity.

They clearly can.

The real question is whether solar and wind + batteries can provide the level of reliability modern economies require without creating ever-increasing economic, environmental and system costs.

That question deserves careful examination.

In my latest blog, I examine real-world solar and wind generation data, battery storage limitations, electricity grid reliability, the assumptions behind recent IRENA modelling, and what it actually takes to deliver reliable electricity 24/7/365.

Because the future of our energy systems should be guided by evidence, not aspiration.

The blog - Can solar and wind + batteries really provide 24/7/365 electricity?